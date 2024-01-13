HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Friday announced troopers seized approximately $15.7 million in cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, and other prohibited drugs in the fourth quarter of 2023. Troopers from October 1 to December 31 seized 200 pounds of cocaine, 226 pounds of methamphetamines, 22 pounds of fentanyl, 7 pounds of heroin, 1,610 pounds of processed marijuana, and 105,309 […]

