CLARION, Pa. – Golden Eagle wrestling returned to Tippin Gym for their first home dual of the 2024 calendar year, snapping a two-match losing streak with a dominant 36-6 performance against Bloomsburg. Clarion picked up one win by fall and three tech falls over the Huskies, overpowering them for their best team point total of the season. Aggressive from the get-go, […]

