CLARION COUNTY, Pa. – The 45 MPH speed limit along Interstate 80 in Jefferson and Clarion Counties has been lifted. Restrictions continue to be in effect in other areas. According to PennDOT, speed limits remain in effect along Interstate 80 from Exit 101 near DuBois to Exit 242 in Nescopeck, east of Lewisburg. Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, […]

