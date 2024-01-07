CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Area United Way Reading Ripples program has benefited from a holiday book collection.

Recently, employees of CNB Bank donated over 100 books for the agency to provide to area children and teens.

Shown, in front from left, are Madison Kisamore and Lauren Coleman. In the back are Project Chair Heather Hoover, Sally Morgan and Kathy Howe.

Missing from the photo is United Way representative Rena Fisher.

“These books are helping children learn and grow,” expresses Board Member Wilson Fisher, noting that to date, the United Way has processed and distributed nearly 9,200 books.

Any company or group wishing to support the book program should contact the United Way for more information.

Currently volunteers have collected 73 percent of its community campaign goal, which supports local member agencies county-wide.

Anyone wishing to support the agency can mail a tax-deductible donation to Clearfield Area United Way, 18 N. Second St., P.O. Box 1430, Clearfield, PA 16830.