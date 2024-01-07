HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Friday that 15 projects in the state’s north-central region were awarded a total of $2,478,520 through DEP’s Growing Greener Plus grant program.

These projects work to protect waterways and watersheds, reclaim abandoned mine sites and work to reclaim and plug abandoned oil and gas wells. This year’s awards exceed $12 million state-wide.

“The Growing Greener Plus grant program empowers communities to pursue environmental progress and innovation,” said Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley.

“This support fuels vital Pennsylvania initiatives that protect our land and restore local watersheds. As a result, our Commonwealth can look forward to a greener future.”

Growing Greener is the largest single investment of state funds in Pennsylvania’s history to address critical environmental concerns.

Growing Greener grants can be awarded to watershed groups, local or county government, municipal authorities, county planning commissions, county conservation districts, council of governments, educational institutions or non-profit organizations. Grantees have up to three years to implement their projects.

The approved Growing Greener Plus projects, funded by the Environmental Stewardship fund, in Clearfield County includes:

Clearfield County Conservation District— $122,842

The project will accelerate nutrient and sediment reductions in Clearfield County by installing agricultural best management practices (BMPs) on farms, implementing a stream restoration project and providing incentives to encourage greater cover crop use and adoption.

Clearfield County Conservation District— $282,500

The proposed project will implement a regional technical assistance program that supports current programs by creating public/private partnerships; implement private sector technical assistance on farms, and develop shovel-ready projects for future installation.

For more information on the Growing Greener Plus grant program, application guidance, and to sign up for notifications when grant programs reopen, visit DEP’s webpage, Growing Greener Plus Grants Program.

