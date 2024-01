Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomed the first baby of 2024 born at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Paisley Maze Stormer arrived Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:46 p.m. She weighed 6 lbs., 10 oz., and was 20.5 inches long.

Paisley was delivered by Kristy Brownlee, CNM, a certified nurse midwife with Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN.

Her proud parents, Kendra Overly and Jamey Stormer, are anxious to take their New Year’s baby home to Punxsutawney.