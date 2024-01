Nancy E. Kriner, Age 84 of DuBois, PA, died Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Christ the King Manor. Born on August 14, 1939 in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Alverta (Cochran) Hurd. On November 23, 1963, she married her husband of 60 years, Robert G. Kriner. He survives. Nancy was a homemaker. She loved […]

