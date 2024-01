Janet Lee Yates, age 77 of Falls Creek, PA, died Friday, December 29, 2023, at her home. Born on February 19, 1946, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Catherine (White) Yates. Janet received an undergraduate degree in Latin and Biology from Montclair State University, NJ, and a Master’s Degree in counseling from the University […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/janet-lee-yates/