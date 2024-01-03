CURWENSVILLE – Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging has signed up for a cutting-edge app that will make charitable giving easier than ever for those who wish to support services offered to senior citizens in Clearfield County.

The RoundUp App is a donation app that makes it easy for donors across the country to find and give to the non-profits and causes they support.

With access to RoundUp’s monthly and one-time donations, individuals can make a big change that fits their budget.

Sign Up to donate to MRAAA at https://roundup.app/p/ClearfieldCountyAreaAgencyonAg. The app will automatically track purchases made with linked accounts, and simply round up your transactions to an even dollar amount.

The difference will be donated to MRAAA. For example, a credit card purchase of $29.50 will be rounded up to $30 even, with your payment going to the vendor from which you’ve made your purchase, and the additional 50 cents going to MRAAA.

Tax receipts are available for all tax-deductible donations.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, RoundUp was founded in 2018 with a mission to help non-profits raise more money by connecting donors to causes they are passionate about.

To date, RoundUp has helped more than 5,000 non-profits, and reached over 50,000 donors. It has been featured in national publications such as the Wall Street Journal.

Mature Resources supports older adults in Clearfield County in a wide variety of ways.

The organization provides a full spectrum of adult medical care at the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic, provides affordable senior housing at the Dimeling Senior Residence, through shared housing options, and the Village of Hope in West Decatur.

The agency also provides nutritious meals to individuals in Clearfield County who find travel difficult, with Meals on Wheels drivers delivering up to 800 meals each day.

The innovative Adult Day Center provides care for people who need assistance during the day while their families are at work, school, or taking care of other responsibilities. And the Centers for Active Living provide a place for seniors to socialize and participate in fun and stimulating activities.

For more information visit https://www.matureresources.life/ or contact 814-765-2696, or mail@matureresources.life.