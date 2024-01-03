CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County’s board of commissioners is abandoning tradition in 2024.
During Tuesday’s re-organizational meeting, it unanimously voted to appoint Democratic Commissioner Dave Glass as board chairman.
“… The tradition is to have a member of the majority party serving as chairman,” commented Commissioner John A. Sobel prior to the nomination.
“However, Commissioner Glass made a request of myself”: to have the opportunity to serve at least one year of his term as chair.
“I have no problem with setting aside tradition for one year. It’s a position without any special authority. It’s administrative.”
Afterwards Glass thanked Sobel for his trust.
Newly-elected Commissioner Tim Winters will hold the position of vice chair.
Work sessions, or informational meetings, will continue to be held the first Tuesday of the month and voting meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday.
All meetings will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the commissioners’ conference room at the county’s administrative office building.
The county’s Salary Board will continue meeting on the second Tuesday of the month immediately preceding the commissioners’ meeting.
The Retirement Board will meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
In other business, the commissioners:
- appointed Sobel to the Clearly Ahead Development and Visit Clearfield County boards; Glass to the North Central Regional Planning & Development and Conservation District boards and Winters to the Central Counties Youth Center and Community Connections advisory boards.
- appointed Lisa McFadden as chief clerk and Heather Bozovich as solicitor.
- approved TRC of Mechanicsburg, Pa., as the county engineer.
- awarded approximately $26,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to assist Penn Township with a local project pending final approval.
- approved the Owner County Agreement with Central Counties Youth Center to contribute the county’s share of $235,995, representing a $40,000 to $50,000 increase over last year. It will be paid in four installments of just under $60,000.
- announced the depositories for County Funds as presented by Treasurer Jay Siegel.
- approved the personnel report consisting of five new hires, four employee separations/retirements and one employee transfer.
- approved the minutes of the Dec. 19 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.