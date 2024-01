Gary Wayne Schrecengost, of Sacramento, CA, entered eternity on Sunday, December 24, 2023. He was born to Joan Schrecengost Wolfe and Clair Copenhaver in Fairmount City, PA on July 29,1953. Gary attended Redbank Valley School until 10th grade and graduated from Union High School in 1972 with high honors. Gary went on to earn a degree at Anderson, IN. His desire to […]

