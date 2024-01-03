CLEARFIELD – Re-elected and newly-elected Clearfield County officials were sworn in Tuesday morning before a gathering of friends, family and colleagues.

On the bench jointly presiding over the ceremony and administering the oath of office were President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and Judge Paul E. Cherry.

Taking the commissioners’ office once again will be John A. Sobel, who has served since 2008, along with Dave Glass (second term) and newly-elected Commissioner Tim Winters.

Ryan Sayers was sworn in for his second term as district attorney, and with him were Deputy District Attorney Tami Fees, Assistant District Attorney Brittany McCracken and County Detective Scott Sankey.

Jim Glass and Jerome Nevling were sworn in to continue service of the magistrate’s offices in Houtzdale and Kylertown, respectively. Mike Morris was sworn in as Clearfield magistrate at an earlier date.

Heather Olson-Desmett was sworn in to begin her first term as Register & Recorder. She will be joined by a familiar face in Deputy Register & Recorder Kathleen Sopic.

Kim Shaffer-Snyder—whose led the coroner’s office since she was appointed in 2018—was sworn in to serve another term. She’ll be joined by Deputy Coroners Gilbert Stevenson and Kevin Snyder.

Jay Siegel was sworn in to begin his first term as county treasurer, and he’ll be joined in service by Deputy Treasurer Amy Harzinski.