Charlotte R. Allshouse, 89, of Brookville, died at her home on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Born October 27, 1934 in Pinecreek Township, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Ruth Gathers Bowley. On May 6, 1951 she married Richard E. Allshouse. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2002. She retired from Brookville Glove after many years […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/charlotte-r-allshouse/