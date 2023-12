BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) – From an early age, Dominique Martino, a native of Brockway, has loved interacting with others. From school plays and musicals alongside her classmates to following her dad’s band around as their little groupie at their gigs, the big stage and building strong bonds has always been interesting to her. These most recent years of her young […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/young-professionals-dominique-martino-finds-niche-helping-others/