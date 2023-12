Lois I. Wright, 87, of Dayton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 24, 2023 at her residence. She was born on October 11, 1936, to Frank and Nora (McAfoose) McNutt in Stanton, PA. Lois was a 1954 graduate of Brookville High School. She worked for Brookville Glove Factory and Armstrong County Health Center. She was […]

