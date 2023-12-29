REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Additional charges have been filed against a Reynoldsville man who allegedly attempted to lure a 15-year-old decoy to a convenience store to have sex.

When charges were filed on December 8th against 48-year-old Norman Franklin Thomas, of Reynoldsville, he was facing five counts of corruption of minors, each a third-degree felony, and five counts of criminal use of a communication facility, each also a third-degree felony.

According to court records, Thomas now faces the following charges:

Statutory Sexual Assault – 11 Years Older, F1 (five counts)

IDSI Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, F1 (five counts)

Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, F2 (five counts)

Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, F3 (five counts)

Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, F3 (five counts)

Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Yrs Age, M2 (five counts)

Case Background

According to a criminal complaint obtained by exploreJefferson, on December 6, Sgt. Tammy Murray, of the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department, was contacted by a member of 814 Pred Hunters, which is an organization primarily based in Clearfield County that targets online predators attempting to solicit or engage in sexual activity with minor children. The organization establishes fake identities on different online social media sites, including Facebook, posing as underage females.

The organization reported they had been in contact with a male from Reynoldsville, who was allegedly identified as Norman Franklin Thomas.

According to the criminal complaint, Thomas allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to what he believed to be a 15-year-old juvenile female. It was also reported that Thomas allegedly wanted to meet with the child to have sexual relations with her.

Thomas’ alleged communications with the decoy were handed over to Officer Murray.

According to the complaint, the messages allegedly revealed a disturbing pattern of manipulation and sexual exploitation, with Thomas allegedly trying to arrange a meeting for sex.

Thomas even told the decoy that he loved her, and persistently asked her to video chat, the complaint states.

The complaint indicates Thomas sent multiple pictures of himself and engaged in sexual conversations with the decoy from October 27 until November 24.

Thomas was arraigned at 9:00 a.m. on December 9 in front of Judge Inzana.

His case has been transferred to the Court of Common Pleas.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.