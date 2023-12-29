WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, Jan. 3, U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson and Speaker Mike Johnson along with other representatives, will travel to Eagle Pass, Texas to visit the border.

They will meet with state and local officials to discuss the failures of the Biden Administration to enforce border policy and their experience on the ground.

“At every turn the Biden Administration has failed to address the crisis on our southern border,” Thompson said. “House Republicans have put forth solutions, and this trip will allow us to meet face to face with those brave men and women who serve in Customs and Border Protection, who have been sidelined by failed policies.”

“America is experiencing the worst border crisis in our history, impacting every community in the country. While President Biden and Senate Democrats are asleep at the wheel, House Republicans will not cease in demanding transformative, immediate solutions to the madness. We look forward to meeting with the brave men and women of law enforcement and the citizens on the frontlines of this crisis who will help shine a light on the disastrous effects of this Administration’s border policies,” said Johnson.