CLEARFIELD – Members of Boy Scouts Troop 2 had their Christmas Court of Honor on Sunday, Dec. 17 at the Copper Cork Event Center, Clearfield.

The troop recognized all scouts for their accomplishments since summer, as well as all committee members and leaders for their hard work.

Scouts and leaders enjoyed a wonderful dinner thanks to Copper Cork.

In front, from left, are: Josh Johnson, Joseph Kendrick, Rhys Bailey, Xavier Asuzu, Bradley Simcox, Camden Corradini, Zaiden Stonebraker, Ethan Coudriet, Gavin Kephart, Chris Corradini and Adam Simcox.

In the second row, from left, are: Zachary Sass, Harley Brink, Talan Hutton, Zane Jenkins, Hunter Brink, Damien Buck, Gavin Coudriet, Trenton Kephart and Josh Kephart.

In the third row, from left, are: Andrew Jenkins, Jason Stanko, Dave Stanko and Mike Johnson.