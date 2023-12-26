What began in 2022 as a one-paragraph public records request has morphed into a full-blown court fight over who owns digital copies of Pennsylvania’s historical records. (Photo: Officials from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission show Gov. Josh Shapiro the new Pennsylvania State Archives building. Photo credit: Commonwealth Media Services) Article by Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA Are they the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/inside-the-pa-court-case-pitting-a-genealogist-against-ancestry-com/