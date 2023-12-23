HERSHEY – Santa Claus and his team of reindeer have received a clean bill of health to make some very special Christmas holiday deliveries across Pennsylvania on Dec. 24.

The clearance was recently announced at Hershey Park where the jolly fellow met with Gov. Josh Shapiro, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Alex Hamberg.

“This magical time of year brings lightness and cheer to every Pennsylvanian – no matter what holidays you celebrate,” said Shapiro.

“I know I love the holiday season and how it brings people together. This is a time for family, for generosity, for finding a bit of light – also a time to remember folks like our state vets who serve our communities every day and help ensure Santa can make it safely to every community in PA. Merry Christmas!”

Santa’s reindeer — Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph — received clearance to fly to Pennsylvania from Dr. Robert F. Gerlach, Alaska’s state veterinarian.

Hamberg reviewed their Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and declared them healthy to fly from rooftop to rooftop across all 67 Pennsylvania counties for the purposes of “toy delivery by air” to “good boys and girls of Pennsylvania.”

These certificates are required as an assurance that contagious diseases are not carried across state lines.

“Despite Rudolph’s shiny red nose and the team’s mysterious ability to fly, our veterinary experts have declared Santa’s reindeer healthy for their important holiday task,” Redding said.

“Due to excellent care from Santa’s herd manager at the North Pole, and from Hershey Park’s team during their stay here, parents across Pennsylvania can sleep peacefully on Christmas Eve.”