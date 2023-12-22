CURWENSVILLE — There is no question that the Golden Tide of Curwensville are taking advantage of being on their home court inside Patton Hall through the latter part of December. The schedule given for the start of the season has five of the first six games at home, and six of the first nine. After dropping the home opener, the Tide were looking for a complete sweep prior to the Christmas break, and after downing Claysburg-Kimmel and Glendale, the hat trick was on the horizon as the Bucktail Bucks came to town for the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Fans in attendance got an early gift that Santa would not need to bring, because much like the man in the red suit comes down the chimney, the Golden Tide were putting the ball down the net. A strong start allowed the home squad to pull off a 68-56 victory, giving the crowd inside the gymnasium a great way to lead into the holiday weekend.

Second-year head coach Josh Tkacik watched his team play nearly flawless all game long, something that he has watched all year long come together, and he could see the difference in his team being able to be a cohesive unit.

“A lot of these guys played last year. These are the guys that got valuable minutes on top of the three guys that graduated. The year of maturity to realize that basketball is a game of runs is phenomenal,” Tkacik said. “They realize that one team will get a run, and that’s okay, because it’s part of the game. They understand the need to absorb that, and come right back at the opponent.

“That is the difference between playing sophomores and a couple juniors a year ago, compared to juniors and a couple seniors, plus a sophomore.”

It took mere seconds for Curwensville to get out to the quick lead when the opening bucket following the tip got the scoring started. Bucktail managed to answer back with a quick three to take the lead. However, Curwensville bounced right back after a pair of free throws. The Tide saw their point guard Davis Fleming suddenly get rolling as he managed a pair of buckets, including a hoop-and-hurt opportunity to pull the Tide out by a couple possessions. The Bucks charged back to cut the lead to four, but Fleming would drill a dagger right at the end of the first when he got an open look from the right wing. As the buzzer sounded, the ball floated in the air and hit the net, sending the crowd into a frenzy as the Tide took a 17-10 lead into the second quarter.

“That was energy. When we came to the bench, I told them that with the 17-10 lead, let’s build on it. We did that all game long, and I told them to not dip below that,” Tkacik said.

The lead would not dip far in the second quarter, as the Tide would head into the halftime break with a solid 28-18 advantage, as Fleming continued to put forth an effort as his teammates found him good looks, and in turn it led to great shots. At the same Time, Fleming was not selfish as he also fed his teammates, leading to a game-high 37 points but also a double-double effort with 11 rebounds, six assists, a pair of steals and a block.

Tkacik could tell that the game was falling in their lap as they dictated the pace to get out to the lead, stating, “That is the tempo and style we want to play; hungry, aggressive, downhill. That said, the game dictates how you play. Bucktail came out in a soft 3-2, and we knew what we wanted to do. Hats off to all the guys. Everyone was moving, cutting, and put forth a solid team effort.”

Coming out of halftime, Curwensville put the game seemingly out of reach, as they would drop 25 points in the quarter, limiting Bucktail to only 11, including the first five coming on free throws.

The Bucks began to pull back in the fourth quarter, despite being down 53-29 entering the final eight minutes. The home squad began losing the battle in the paint as Brody Pentz was able to get multiple shots and also opportunities at the foul line. He would lead all scoring on the Bucks with a double-double of his own, dropping 14 points plus 12 rebounds.

“The fourth quarter for us was a two-fold dilemma. We started to slack a bit to be able to get into our zone, and also from the second quarter on, we had some guys in foul trouble so that took a bit of our edge away. That changed our complexion for the fourth,” Tkacik said. “Offensively, it was just basketball IQ. We had guys in gaps, when to attack, and guys were cutting, hitting the baseline, and getting open.

“They played very smart basketball. We just in a way began to ease up with the lead, but we regained our composure.”

Curwensville did fall in the opening junior varsity contest, 56-38.

Christmas break has officially started for Curwensville (5-2), but that does not mean it is a full vacation for everyone. In seven days, the Tide will be back inside Patton Hall for a game that is going to surely pack the bleachers on both sides. In their final game of the 2023 calendar year, Curwensville will play host to their rival from up the road, the Clearfield Bison.

Tkacik already had his mind on the game, even when enjoying the victory. In doing so, he had nothing but praise for his opponent, while making it clear what makes Clearfield such a strong opponent.

“We’ve had this game circled since last year after losing to them twice. What I’ve been telling my team is Clearfield Bison basketball is the most underrated team in our area. Nobody wants to play them, and the reason why is because Nate (Glunt) will have his team disciplined to play precise defensive positioning, box out to rebound, and play hard,” Tkacik said. “His guys, they buy into the philosophy, or they don’t play.

“For us, it is going to take being mentally dialed in, and not allow ourselves to become psyched out. We have to stay in tune with what is going on, see what is and is not working, and be flexible with the game plan from quarter to quarter, and half to half.”

The battle between the Bison and the Tide is the lone one between the squads this year, and tip-off in Curwensville is set at 6 p.m. for the junior varsity, while the varsity action will follow at 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Bucktail 10 8 11 27 – 56

Curwensville 17 11 25 15 – 68

Bucktail – 56

Brody Pentz 5 4-12 14, Will Steele 1 0-0 2, Brett Mason 4 3-5 11, Braylon Fantaski 3 2-2 9, John Green 4 0-0 10, Gavin Pick 3 1-4 10. TOTALS 20 10-23 56.

Curwensville – 68

Tristan Wills 0 0-0 0, Evan McCartney 0 0-0 0, Grant Swanson 3 2-2 9, Davis Fleming 15 6-7 37, Braden Holland 3 1-2 7, Dante Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Tkacik 1 0-0 2, Louie Tkacik 3 1-2 7, Parker Wood 2 0-0 6, Ethan Siegal 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 27 10-13 68.

GAME STATISTICS

Bucktail/Curwensville

Shooting: 20-56/27-60

Rebounds: 29/36

Fouls: 16/17

Turnovers: 18/12

Three-Point Shots: Fantaski, Green-2, Pick-3/Swanson, Fleming

Technical Fouls: Bucktail bench

Foul Out Wood, Holland

GOLDEN TIDE SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/06 @ Harmony 79 – 60 1 – 0

12/08 @ St. Joe’s Catholic 69 – 45 2 – 0

12/11 WILLIAMSBURG 53 – 63 2 – 1

12/14 @ Juniata Valley 81 – 95 2 – 2

12/18 CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL 67 – 59 3 – 2

12/21 GLENDALE 55 – 46 4 – 2

12/22 BUCKTAIL 68 – 56 5 – 2

12/28 CLEARFIELD

01/02 HARMONY

01/05 @ Brockway

01/08 WEST BRANCH

01/11 @ Mo Valley

01/16 @ Williamsburg

01/19 @ Mt. Union

01/23 JUNIATA VALLEY

01/26 @ Glendale

02/02 @ West Branch

02/05 KEYSTONE

02/06 MO VALLEY

02/10 @ DuBois Central Catholic

02/13 @ Clearfield

02/15 @ Bucktail