CLEARFIELD – Resident Tony Yankevich addressed Clearfield Borough Council Thursday night in regards to the 2024 budget.

He stated that on Dec. 18, he e-mailed each council member an analysis of the proposed budget along with a comparative to the past three years.

He also had requested to be placed on the agenda for the evening’s meeting, but Council President Stephanie Tarbay said that due to the Sunshine Law, there wasn’t enough notice.

Yankevich then voiced his concern about the proposed millage increase for the borough, saying the proposed 1-mill increase for general fund and 1-mill increase for the fire department was actually a 2-mill increase for the general fund.

He was then informed by Tarbay that his five minutes were up and she politely asked him to sit down.

Yankevich—at this point—implied that council obviously does not want the public to know what was behind the millage increase and felt that his five minutes being up was a way to “shut him up” about the budget.

The 2024 budget was subsequently approved with two nays coming from Scott Ortasic and Steve Harmic, who commented that he could not vote yes in good faith.

Council will also advertise its re-organizational meeting, which is set for Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m., as well as to provide public notice of its 2024 meeting schedule.

Outgoing Clearfield Borough Fire Chief Andrew Smith introduced the incoming 2024 officers for the fire department.

Chief is Michael Yankevich; Deputy Chief, Tristen Buck; Assistant Chief, Brett Collins; Captain, John Steiner; Second Lieutenant, Phoebe Kearney; and First Lieutenant, Cheyenne Rowles.