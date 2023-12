William I. “Billy” Reitz III, 33, formerly of Brookville, died Thursday, December 14, 2023, at UPMC Altoona. Born in Brookville on January 7, 1990, he was the son of William I. Reitz II and Nancy McQuown Keough. He was a 2008 graduate of Brookville Area High School and obtained a welding degree from Triangle Tech in 2009. While at Brookville […]

