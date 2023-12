Sally Ann (Rishell) Thomas, 77, of Ormond Beach, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Sally was born on December 2, 1946, in Punxsutawney, to Kenneth Rishell and Helen (Johnson) Rishell. She graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1964, also earning her Bachelor’s Degree from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and her Master’s Degree in Education from Clarion University. She […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sally-ann-rishell-thomas/