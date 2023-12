Robert S. “Bob” Switzer, age 72, a resident at Highland View Health Care Center in Brockway and a former Toby Terrace resident, died on Monday, December 18, 2023. Born in Oil City, on July 14, 1951, he was the son of the late Robert L. Switzer and Doris Batson Switzer who survives and lives in Brockport. On September 25, 1976, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/robert-s-switzer/