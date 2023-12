Christine Gwendoline Brennan, 64, of Luthersburg, passed away Friday, December 15, 2023, at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born on December 22, 1958, in Dublin, Ireland, she was the daughter of Malachy and Bernadette Brennan. She and her family immigrated to the United States in July of 1965. She spent most of her life in Irvington, NY, until earlier this year when […]

