BROOKVILLE — Last year, the Clearfield Bison wrestling team ended a 90+ District 9 win streak for the Brookville Raiders when they defeated the Raiders 45-27 in Clearfield. However, the Raiders kept their stranglehold on the District 9 AA Team Wrestling Championship by turning the tables in the championship final 33-26, earning the right to represent D9 at the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships once again.
On Tuesday night, the Bison (5-0) showed that they are favored to take the title this year as they beat the Raiders 48-20 on the Raider home turf. Both teams had starters missing, but round one went to the Bison.
The match had a traditional start as the first weight contested was 107.
Bison junior Xavier Lutz (5-3) made short work of Eric Young, getting the opening takedown and a fall all within 22 seconds to put the Bison out front quickly at 6-0.
Freshman David Magnuson (2-4) got an easy win via forfeit at 114 before sophomore Dakota Shugarts (5-4), after a scoreless first period, used two nearfall points in the second and third periods to win 8-3 over Jordan Hankey at 121 to put the Bison up 15-0.
The home squad got on the board when the visitors forfeited to Jared Popson at 127.
Clearfield got those six points back less than a minute later when sophomore Bryndin Chamberlain picked up a fall in 51 seconds, his third consecutive after a slow start to the season, to raise his record to 5-3.
At 145, sophomore Colton Ryan (6-4) received the Bison’s second forfeit to put the Bison out to a big 27-6 lead.
Two-time state qualifier Cole Householder stopped the bleeding for the Raiders when he tech falled Colton Bumbarger (5-5) at 145.
At 152, two familiar foes who mimicked the dual meet results from last year, with Clearfield’s Ty Aveni (7-4) winning the regular season bout and Brookville’s Burke Fleming winning the district dual match, hooked up for the rubber match. Aveni used the opening takedown and a strong ride most of the rest of the match to edge out a 3-0 win to put the Bison up 30-11.
Will Domico (4-0) remained undefeated on the year at 160 with a forfeit and a second undefeated wrestler, Brady Collins (8-0) at 172, built up a quick 11-2 lead before pinning Carter McKinney in 1:12, giving the Bison a big 42-11 lead with three weights to go.
At 189, Bison junior Carter Freeland made his season debut against a familiar foe as well in Easton Belfiore. Belfiore defeated Freeland 15-11 in last year’s district duals. Freeland had the first two takedowns of the match in the first period and was up 4-2 after one, but Belfiore turned the tide picking up a reversal and three takedowns over the final two periods to eke out a 10-8 win over Freeland.
Gavin Hannah put up the final points for the Raiders with a second period fall against an outsized Hunter Ressler (4-4) at 215.
The Bison picked up their fourth forfeit of the night at heavyweight when Nick Bailor (4-4) got his hand raised.
The Bison will take to the mat one more tome before the Christmas break when they host the Tyrone Golden Eagles (4-5) on Thursday night in the Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium.
|Weight
|Summary
|BAH
|CAH
|107
|Xavier Lutz (Clearfield Area Hs) over Eric Young (Brookville Area Hs) (Fall 0:22)
|0
|6
|114
|David Magnuson (Clearfield Area Hs) FORFEIT
|0
|12
|121
|Dakota Shugarts (Clearfield Area Hs) over Jordan Hankey (Brookville Area Hs) (Dec 8-3)
|0
|15
|127
|Jared Popson (Brookville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|6
|15
|133
|Bryndin Chamberlain (Clearfield Area Hs) over Spencer Hammond (Brookville Area Hs) (Fall 0:51)
|6
|21
|139
|Colton Ryan (Clearfield Area Hs) FORFEIT
|6
|27
|145
|Cole Householder (Brookville Area Hs) over Colton Bumbarger (Clearfield Area Hs) (TF 15-0 3:20)
|11
|27
|152
|Ty Aveni (Clearfield Area Hs) over Burke Fleming (Brookville Area Hs) (Dec 3-0)
|11
|30
|160
|Will Domico (Clearfield Area Hs) FORFEIT
|11
|36
|172
|Brady Collins (Clearfield Area Hs) over Carter McKinney (Brookville Area Hs) (Fall 1:12)
|11
|42
|189
|Easton Belfiore (Brookville Area Hs) over Carter Freeland (Clearfield Area Hs) (Dec 10-8)
|14
|42
|215
|Gavin Hannah (Brookville Area Hs) over Hunter Ressler (Clearfield Area Hs) (Fall 3:28)
|20
|42
|285
|Nick Bailor (Clearfield Area Hs) FORFEIT
|20
|48
BISON SCOREBOARD:
Date Opponent Score Record
12/01 & 02 @ Top Hat Tourney – Williamsport 133.5 pts. 6th place
12/05 ALTOONA 58 – 9 1 – 0
12/07 @ Penns Valley 37 – 24 2 – 0
12/12 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 42 – 25 3 – 0
12/14 @ DuBois 51 – 15 4 – 0
12/19 @ Brookville 48 – 20 5 – 0
12/21 TYRONE
01/05 & 06 @ Laurel Highlands Tourney – Tyrone
01/09 ST. MARYS
01/12 & 13 @ Mid-Winter Mayhem – IUP
01/16 BALD EAGLE AREA
01/18 @ Huntingdon
01/20 BISON DUALS
01/30 @ Bellefonte
02/03 @ Team Districts – Brookville
02/23 & 24 @ District 9 Tourney – Clarion
03/01 & 02 @ Northwest Regional – Sharon
03/07 – 09 @ PIAA State Tourney – Hershey