BROOKVILLE — Last year, the Clearfield Bison wrestling team ended a 90+ District 9 win streak for the Brookville Raiders when they defeated the Raiders 45-27 in Clearfield. However, the Raiders kept their stranglehold on the District 9 AA Team Wrestling Championship by turning the tables in the championship final 33-26, earning the right to represent D9 at the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships once again.

On Tuesday night, the Bison (5-0) showed that they are favored to take the title this year as they beat the Raiders 48-20 on the Raider home turf. Both teams had starters missing, but round one went to the Bison.

Xavier Lutz started the Bison off on a high note with a 22 second fall

The match had a traditional start as the first weight contested was 107.

Bison junior Xavier Lutz (5-3) made short work of Eric Young, getting the opening takedown and a fall all within 22 seconds to put the Bison out front quickly at 6-0.

Freshman David Magnuson (2-4) got an easy win via forfeit at 114 before sophomore Dakota Shugarts (5-4), after a scoreless first period, used two nearfall points in the second and third periods to win 8-3 over Jordan Hankey at 121 to put the Bison up 15-0.

The home squad got on the board when the visitors forfeited to Jared Popson at 127.

Clearfield got those six points back less than a minute later when sophomore Bryndin Chamberlain picked up a fall in 51 seconds, his third consecutive after a slow start to the season, to raise his record to 5-3.

At 145, sophomore Colton Ryan (6-4) received the Bison’s second forfeit to put the Bison out to a big 27-6 lead.

Two-time state qualifier Cole Householder stopped the bleeding for the Raiders when he tech falled Colton Bumbarger (5-5) at 145.

At 152, two familiar foes who mimicked the dual meet results from last year, with Clearfield’s Ty Aveni (7-4) winning the regular season bout and Brookville’s Burke Fleming winning the district dual match, hooked up for the rubber match. Aveni used the opening takedown and a strong ride most of the rest of the match to edge out a 3-0 win to put the Bison up 30-11.

Ty Aveni rides to a 3-0 shutout

Will Domico (4-0) remained undefeated on the year at 160 with a forfeit and a second undefeated wrestler, Brady Collins (8-0) at 172, built up a quick 11-2 lead before pinning Carter McKinney in 1:12, giving the Bison a big 42-11 lead with three weights to go.

At 189, Bison junior Carter Freeland made his season debut against a familiar foe as well in Easton Belfiore. Belfiore defeated Freeland 15-11 in last year’s district duals. Freeland had the first two takedowns of the match in the first period and was up 4-2 after one, but Belfiore turned the tide picking up a reversal and three takedowns over the final two periods to eke out a 10-8 win over Freeland.

Gavin Hannah put up the final points for the Raiders with a second period fall against an outsized Hunter Ressler (4-4) at 215.

The Bison picked up their fourth forfeit of the night at heavyweight when Nick Bailor (4-4) got his hand raised.

The Bison will take to the mat one more tome before the Christmas break when they host the Tyrone Golden Eagles (4-5) on Thursday night in the Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium.

BISON SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/01 & 02 @ Top Hat Tourney – Williamsport 133.5 pts. 6th place

12/05 ALTOONA 58 – 9 1 – 0

12/07 @ Penns Valley 37 – 24 2 – 0

12/12 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 42 – 25 3 – 0

12/14 @ DuBois 51 – 15 4 – 0

12/19 @ Brookville 48 – 20 5 – 0

12/21 TYRONE

01/05 & 06 @ Laurel Highlands Tourney – Tyrone

01/09 ST. MARYS

01/12 & 13 @ Mid-Winter Mayhem – IUP

01/16 BALD EAGLE AREA

01/18 @ Huntingdon

01/20 BISON DUALS

01/30 @ Bellefonte

02/03 @ Team Districts – Brookville

02/23 & 24 @ District 9 Tourney – Clarion

03/01 & 02 @ Northwest Regional – Sharon

03/07 – 09 @ PIAA State Tourney – Hershey