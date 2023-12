Wyatt H. “Casper” Becker, 19, of Clearfield, died on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at his home. Born on June 15, 2004, in Rosedale, MD; Wyatt’s parents are David J. Becker of Bel-Air, MD and Jody Lynn (Lansberry) Becker & Michael Depello of Clearfield. Wyatt was affiliated with the Christian Faith and the LGBTQ Community. Wyatt was employed as a Machine […]

