Quinton Paul Perry, 17, of Brookville, passed away tragically as a result of a car accident on Saturday, December 16, 2023. He was born on June 4, 2006, to David Rollin (Tricia) Perry Jr. and Jennifer Marie (Andrew) Mauk in Indiana, PA. He was an attending senior at Brookville Area Jr/Sr High School. Quinton had received acceptance to Universal Technical […]

