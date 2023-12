Betty Adams, 81, of Rimersburg, passed away December 17, 2023, at Harmony Circle located in McKinley Health Center in Brookville. Born February 27, 1942, in Rimer Hill, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of Alonzo and Hazel (Buzzard) Stitt. Betty was a graduate of Redbank High School and married her lifelong love Richard (Dick) Adams on February 24, 1961. Richard […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/betty-c-adams-stitt/