ALEXANDRIA — The road trip on Friday night for the Curwensville Lady Tide was one that the entire squad needed, especially trying to overcome the tough loss days earlier against Williamsburg when the Lady Pirates dropped 85 points on the squad. Head coach Dawna Wheeler was ready to have her team compete hard against the Lady Hornets of Juniata Valley, and it showed as they more than doubled their output on the court from the prior contest.

Sadly, the Lady Hornets were able to have a strong defensive stand and handed Curwensville a 66-44 loss, dropping the Lady Tide record to 0-3 on the year.

Juniata Valley held a slight advantage after eight minutes on the court, but Curwensville was only down by two possessions, feeling good about their positioning. But, the second quarter saw the Lady Hornets put the game away as they quadrupled the output of Curwensville, 16-4, to take a 27-10 lead into the locker room. Despite a strong second half, the Lady Tide were unable to reel in their opponents. At the same time, they improved from the first 16 minutes, giving promise and optimism to everyone on the sideline.

Anna Taylor led all scoring as she topped the stat line for Juniata Valley, dropping 25 points. In addition, Amelia Russell (14), Kassidy Watson (11) and Maddie Hopsicker (10) all reached double digits. For Curwensville, Karleigh Freyer scored 19 points while Natalie Wischuck accounted for 10.

The month-long road trip continues for the Lady Tide as they will have a pair of games next week before school is out for Christmas break. It all starts on Monday with a trip west to face off with the Lady Rovers of Brockway.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 6 4 17 17 – 44

Juniata Valley 11 16 23 16 – 66

Curwensville – 44

Addison Butler 3 0-0 6, Karleigh Freyer 7 5-10 19, Brooklynn Price 1 1-2 3, Maddie Sheredy 1 0-0 3, Natalie Wischuck 2 6-8 10, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0, Addison Warren 0 0-0 0, Jayda Gaul 0 1-2 1, Briah Peoples 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 15 13-22 44.

Juniata Valley – 66

Maddie Hopsicker 4 1-2 10, Adiyal Foster 1 0-0 2, Amelia Russell 7 0-0 14, Anna Taylor 10 2-2 25, Kassidy Watson 5 1-3 11, Alli Mowrer 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Sager 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Harmani 2 0-0 4. TOTALS 29 4-7 66.