CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Since opening on December 15, 2021, Regen Rx, previously Spine & Extremities Center, has seen nearly 800 patients for thousands of treatments. As they’ve grown and expanded providers and services, they decided to re-brand last month introducing a new name. They primarily began by helping patients deal with musculoskeletal pain and decreased function through using technologically […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-regen-rx-celebrates-two-years-today/