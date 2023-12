WARREN, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announces the opening of the snowmobile season at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023, in the Allegheny National Forest. Snowmobile trails will remain open until 12:00 p.m. on March 31, 2024. Sufficient snowfall is needed for the trails to be usable. The snowmobile trail map is available on our […]

