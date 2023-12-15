INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – An Indiana County man accused of robbing a bank in Homer City Borough on December 13 has been apprehended and jailed. Dylan Robert Clark Rider, 28, of 12 North Main Street, Homer City Borough, was charged today with felony counts of robbery, theft by unlawful taking, criminal attempt (theft by unlawful taking) and receiving stolen […]

