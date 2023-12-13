BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is again teaming up with the Brookville Area High School for their upcoming Wheelers & Dealers event.

Economics teacher, Nancee Miles, leads the project each year with seniors learning how to design, fabricate and market their product.

Students must come up with a unique product using recycled or low-cost items they think will sell; part of the assignment is also creating print ads, commercials and presentation.

The event was created nearly two decades ago by former Economics teacher, Bill Kutz, teaching the students important business principles and financial management.

Allegheny College is participating this year, allowing the students to enhance their entrepreneurial and educational opportunities through a scholarship for a student attending the college.

The event will take place Thursday, Dec. 21, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., in the Auxiliary Gym at Brookville Area High School. It’s free to attend.

You are able to purchase play money at the door to vote for your favorite products; a limited number of items are available for public purchase, depending on product and the demand.

All donations benefit the class of 2024.

For more information, please visit BrookvilleChamber.com.