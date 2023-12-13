HYDE — The Clearfield Bison beat their long-time rival Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties 42-25 Tuesday night inside a jam packed Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium, but the story of the night really was the debut of the Lady Bison and Lady Mountie wrestling squads.

In an abbreviated match, wrestled as a preview to the boys, the Lady Mounties beat the Bison 24-12, winning two of the three contested bouts. The first Lady Bison wrestler to ever officially take the mat was Alara Quickel, and the first Lady Bison to officially win a match was Makayla Taylor, daughter of former Bison standout and coach of the Lady Bison, Tim Taylor. Ellie McBride was the third Lady Bison wrestler to take the mat and Taylor Blantz picked up the Lady Bison’s other team points via a forfeit.

Lady Bison Makayla Taylor picks up the first ever Clearfield girls wrestling team victory via fall

After the excitement of the girls action was complete the short handed Bison, down three starters, won the last three matches to put the closer-than-anticipated dual meet out of reach.

The dual started at 145 where former District 6 champion and state qualifier Marcus Gable put the visitors on the scoreboard first with a 17-5 major decision over Clearfield’s Colton Bumbarger (4-4).

At 152, Clearfield’s Ty Aveni (5-4) used a second period escape to edge Nate Fleck 1-0 to put the hosts on the board.

Brady Collins (7-0) remained undefeated on the year for the Bison at 160 after he made quick work of Hayden Kephart, giving the Bison their first lead at 9-4.

Will Domico (3-0) extended the Bison lead the easy way after receiving a forfeit at 172.

Matthew Rowles of the Mounties cut the lead to 15-10 after a first period fall over Hunter Ressler (3-3) at 189.

At 215, Carter Chamberlain (6-1) had the Bison’s quickest fall of the evening, only needing a minute to flatten Andrew Hensal.

Nick Bailor’s (3-3) two takedowns, one in the first and one in the third period, proved to be the difference in his 6-2 win over Mountie Evan Eichenlaub to give the Bison a seemingly safe 24-10 lead as the dual turned the corner and headed to the lightweights.

That’s where missing a couple of starters came back to bite the Bison as they had to forfeit at 107 and send out a back up at 114. The forfeit and then a quick fall by P-O state qualifier Caleb Hummel made the score 24-22 in a hurry.

Mountie Ace Foster then gave the visitors a 25-24 lead after he edged Bison Dakota Shugarts (3-4) 6-3 at 121 by scoring two takedowns and a reversal while only giving up an escape in each period.

At 127, Bison Bryndin Chamberlain (3-3) was in a tight match, up 4-2 in the third period after picking up a reversal in each of the first two periods, when he got a quick takedown and pin 26 seconds into the final period after Connor Guenot took neutral to start the third. That gave the lead back to the Bison at 30-25.

Bison Bryndin Chamberlain picked up a third period to give the Bison the lead with two bouts remaining.

Adam Rougeux (6-2) then sealed the Mountie’s fate as he did a repeat of Chamberlain’s preceding match, when up 4-2 going into the third period he also used a takedown and a pin to win his match over Hunter Kephart.

A Mountie forfeit to Colton Ryan (5-3) at 139 ended the historic night for both squads.

With the win, the Bison up their season record to 3-0, while the Mounties dropped to 0-2 with the loss.

Clearfield also won the junior high match by a 51-30 score.

Clearfield will be on the road Thursday night when they travel to DuBois to take on the Beavers in the Pete Morelli Memorial match.