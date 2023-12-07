PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A former corporal with the Pennsylvania State Police has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for filming a minor multiple times while they were showering and changing, prosecutors announced on Thursday. United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan said Sean McKenzie, 39, of Perryopolis, Pa., has been sentenced in federal court to a total term of 276 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/former-pa-state-police-corporal-sentenced-to-23-years-on-federal-child-porn-charges/