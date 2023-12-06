STATE COLLEGE — The Nittany Valley Writers Network will host an open reading night for all levels of writers on Tuesday, December 12 at 6:30 p.m. in Schlow Library’s Community Room, 211 S. Allen Street, State College.

Attendees can bring a short writing sample to share, or come to listen and meet other writers.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Nittany Valley Writers Network is a sharing, supportive, inspiring community linking local writers of all genres and levels of experience. For more information, contact Dave at dmarvin14@msn.com.