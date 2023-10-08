Preventing suicide is possible, and there’s an opportunity to take part in a free suicide prevention training webinar.

The Clearfield-Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Team has partnered with the Penn State Extension to offer this no-cost training for residents of Clearfield and Jefferson counties.

Multiple upcoming dates are available, but registration is required.

The mission of the QPR Gatekeeper Suicide Prevention Training is to save lives and reduce suicidal behaviors by providing evidence-based suicide prevention training.

“Knowing how to address this sensitive issue can empower individuals to reach out and help someone in need,” states a press release from the Penn State Extension.

“Just like CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver have saved thousands of lives each year, learning to recognize the warning signs of suicide and the steps of Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR) can save a friend’s life, coworker, family member or neighbors.”

People are encouraged to attend one of these two-hour webinars to learn how to identify and interrupt a crisis and to direct someone to proper care.

10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11

1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26

10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2

1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7

1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8

10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13

Please register here: extension.psu.edu/qpr-clearfield-jefferson. Once registered, you will receive a link to access the webinar.