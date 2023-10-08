LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A convicted felon was arrested after he allegedly attempted to sell a firearm at his yard sale in Limestone Township on Thursday morning. Court documents indicate Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Douglas Dunkle, of Summerville, on Thursday, October 5, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office. According to a criminal complaint, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local-convicted-felon-arrested-for-trying-to-sell-rifle-at-yard-sale-in-limestone-township/