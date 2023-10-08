CLEARFIELD – Burns & Burns Insurance is proud to congratulate its very own Ben Johnson and Loretta Wagner on passing the PA Property & Casualty Insurance License exam on Thursday, Sept. 28 and Monday, Oct. 2, respectively.

Ben is a licensed sales agent and Loretta is a customer service representative, both at the Clearfield branch, located at 201 E. Market St.

“They studied hard to pass this exam to further their knowledge of the insurance industry,” according to a Burns & Burns press release. “Ben and Loretta are great assets to the team.”

Burns & Burns is a fourth-generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across northwestern Pennsylvania.

These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta and Warren.

The full-service, Trusted Choice agency celebrated its 80th anniversary in business in 2019.

Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, workers’ compensation, benefits, events, weddings and more.

With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns can find you the right fit for your insurance needs.

