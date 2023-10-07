JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents: Cell Phone Containing Child Porn Seized During Search Clearfield-based State Police investigated a corruption of minors incident on Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County. Police say a cell phone that contained child pornography was seized during a facility-wide search at the above-described location around 9:46 a.m. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/state-police-calls-cell-phone-containing-child-porn-seized-during-search/