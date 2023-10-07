DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified physician assistants Haley Moore, PA-C, Madison DeRubbo, PA-C, and Rebecca Zeigler, PA-C, to its medical staff.

Haley, Madison and Rebecca join the teams at Penn Highlands Neurosurgery at 123 Hospital Ave., in DuBois, and 100 Stoops Dr., Suite 200, in Monongahela. Haley also joins the team at Penn Highlands Neurosurgery at 542 Rugh St., Suite 2000, in Greensburg.

Haley, Madison and Rebecca work with the neurosurgery team at Penn Highlands to take medical histories of patients, perform physical examinations, order and interpret laboratory results, make diagnoses and implement inpatient and outpatient treatments.

Common treatments and procedures include cervical discectomy, laminectomy, kyphoplasty, craniotomy, carpal tunnel surgery and ventriculoperitoneal shunt, spinal care, metastatic brain tumors, normal pressure hydrocephalus, brain aneurysms, stroke and trigeminal neuralgia.

Haley previously gained clinical experience at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, Pediatric Associates of Westmoreland in Irwin, Forefront Dermatology in Cranberry, Alipex Behavioral Clinic in Irwin and UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Haley earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies at Mercyhurst University in Erie and Bachelor of Neuroscience at Westminster College in New Wilmington. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.

Madison previously gained clinical experience at UPMC Passavant in Cranberry, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh and Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Madison earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies and Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.

Rebecca brings clinical experience from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Lycoming Internal Medicine in Lock Haven, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital in Bloomsburg, UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport, Geisinger Lock Haven in Lock Haven and Houtzdale Rural Health Center in Houtzdale.

Rebecca earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies, Master of Health Management and Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences at Lock Haven University in Lock Haven. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and Pennsylvania Society of Physician Assistants.