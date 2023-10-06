HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) will host two free breakfasts for veterans in the 35th Senate District to show appreciation for their service to the nation.

Clearfield Veterans Appreciation Breakfast Oct. 19

The breakfast will be held Oct. 19 at 8:30 a.m. at VFW Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., in Clearfield. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Veterans from the counties of Clearfield and Centre and their spouses are invited to attend this free event. Please RSVP by Oct. 8.

Ebensburg Veterans Appreciation Breakfast Nov. 1

The breakfast will be held Nov. 1 at 8:30 a.m. at Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., in Ebensburg. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Cambria County veterans and their spouses are invited to attend this free event. Please RSVP by Oct. 22.

Please RSVP at www.SenatorLangerholc.com or by calling 814-266-2277.

“I hope local citizens who served will mark their calendars for these events,” said Langerholc. “This is a chance to show our appreciation for the dedication and courage of our military veterans.”