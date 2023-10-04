WHITE TWP., Pa. – A Punxsutawney man who was wanted by State Police after a September 28 shooting at an Indiana County apartment has been apprehended. Storm Michael Armagost, 27, was located and taken into custody on Wednesday, October 4, by the PSP Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Armagost was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl and was remanded to the […]

