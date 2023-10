Hugh E. “Hoot” Martin, Jr., 94, of Templeton, PA, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 at his residence. Born on Feb. 5, 1929 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Hugh E. Martin, Sr. and Dorothy A. (Stroh) Martin. Hoot was well known for his mechanical ability and engine building skills. He started working on stock […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/hugh-e-hoot-martin-jr/