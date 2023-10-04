As lawmakers weigh changing the date of the 2024 presidential primary, they are also considering additional voter ID requirements.

Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA and Carter Walker of Votebeat

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers are once again considering expanding the state’s voter ID requirements, this time as part of a larger proposal to change the date of the 2024 presidential primary.

The Democratic-controlled state House is expected to consider a Republican-authored amendment this week that would require voters to show proof of identification every time they cast a ballot in person. Currently, state law requires voters to show proof of identification the first time they vote at a polling place.

A wide range of documents would meet the proposed requirement, including any PennDOT ID for up to 12 months past its expiration date, and a student or work ID, according to draft language viewed by Spotlight PA and Votebeat. If the voter lacks a photo ID, up to 13 types of documents — including a utility bill, paystub, or lease — could be used as a substitute.

The language would also require PennDOT to provide IDs that meet the new provision’s requirements free of charge to voters if they request one. Voters could also have another voter vouch for them if they lack one of the required IDs or documents.

The proposal, sponsor state Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R., Dauphin) told Spotlight PA, is “very bipartisan.” A memo asking colleagues to support such an idea was co-signed by a Democratic state House member.

The new requirements would not go into effect until 2025, Mehaffie said.

Mehaffie plans to offer the amendment Wednesday to an existing bill that proposes to move Pennsylvania’s 2024 presidential primary from April 24 to March 19.

