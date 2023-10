Charles “Chuck” L. Small, 84, of Glen Campbell, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023. The son of Charles I. and Lois Jean (Lowman) Small, he was born on July 6, 1939 in Gipsy, PA. Chuck was a graduate of the Purchase Line High School, Class of 1957. He married Cuba Ann Mumau on February 4, 1961 and together […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/charles-chuck-l-small/