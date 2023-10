Catherine M. Nedza, 99, DuBois, passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023, at DuBois Village. She was born April 19, 1924, in DuBois; a daughter of the late Philip Nawoj & Aniela (Kolek) Narvey. She married George Nedza on April 19, 1947 at St. Michael’s Church in DuBois; he preceded her in death in 1985. Catherine was a graduate of Sandy […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/catherine-m-nedza/