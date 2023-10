Amara Leigh Parsons, 19, of Knox, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in a car accident. Born September 18, 2004, in Clarion Amara was the daughter of Dustin Parsons and Amanda Kaltenbach. Amara graduated from Keystone High School with honors and was continuing her education at Westmoreland Community College to be a dental hygienist. In high school she was […]

